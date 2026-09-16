Try It! | Watercolors
Try It! | Watercolors
Discover the magic of watercolor in this fun, beginner-friendly taster class! Experiment with washes, color blending, and simple painting techniques as you create a beautiful miniature artwork ready to frame and display in your home. No experience is needed, and all materials are provided—just bring your creativity!
Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
All materials are provided.
Be an Early Bird: $5 off if you register before September 10th.
Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org