© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Try It! | Watercolors

Try It! | Watercolors

Discover the magic of watercolor in this fun, beginner-friendly taster class! Experiment with washes, color blending, and simple painting techniques as you create a beautiful miniature artwork ready to frame and display in your home. No experience is needed, and all materials are provided—just bring your creativity!

Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: $5 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/