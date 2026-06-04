U of A Pantry Pals Summer Camp
U of A Pantry Pals Summer Camp
The U of A Center for Community Engagement in partnership with students of the Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry and Volunteer Action Center, will host Pantry Pals, a free summer day camp program on June 23 and June 25.
Pantry Pals is designed to introduce 3rd and 4th grade students in NWA to food systems, sustainability, community involvement, and nutrition in our communities. Being the number one state in food insecurity, Pantry Pals hopes to engaging and informing young learners about food resources, access, and how to help their communities in the future--all while having fun too of course!
A link to register can be found on Instagram at @uarkcce or by emailing cce@uark.edu for more information.
University of Arkansas Center for Community Engagement
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arkansas Center for Community Engagement
479-575-2605
cce@uark.edu
University of Arkansas Center for Community Engagement
435 N Garland Ave, ARKU 241Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-575-2605
cce@uark.edu