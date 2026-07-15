Art Gallery - Doors Open at 6:00 PM

The Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault invites the NWA community to experience UNBROKEN, a powerful evening celebrating the resilience, creativity, and strength of survivors. Through partnerships with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and local artists, survivors have engaged in meaningful artistic healing experiences and transformed their stories into works of art.

This free public gallery showcases survivor-created pieces across a variety of mediums, including dance, poetry, pottery, painting, and embroidery. Join us as we honor the courage of survivors and celebrate the healing power of creative expression.

Award Ceremony - Program Begins at 6:30 PM

As part of UNBROKEN, the Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault is proud to present the Roger Collins Beacon of Hope Award to Anne Shelley. Anne is being recognized for her decades of leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to ensuring survivors of sexual assault in Northwest Arkansas have access to compassionate support, healing, and justice.

For questions, please call 479-347-2304 or email info@nwasexualassault.org.