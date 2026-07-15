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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

UNBROKEN

UNBROKEN

Art Gallery - Doors Open at 6:00 PM

The Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault invites the NWA community to experience UNBROKEN, a powerful evening celebrating the resilience, creativity, and strength of survivors. Through partnerships with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and local artists, survivors have engaged in meaningful artistic healing experiences and transformed their stories into works of art.

This free public gallery showcases survivor-created pieces across a variety of mediums, including dance, poetry, pottery, painting, and embroidery. Join us as we honor the courage of survivors and celebrate the healing power of creative expression.

Award Ceremony - Program Begins at 6:30 PM

As part of UNBROKEN, the Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault is proud to present the Roger Collins Beacon of Hope Award to Anne Shelley. Anne is being recognized for her decades of leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to ensuring survivors of sexual assault in Northwest Arkansas have access to compassionate support, healing, and justice.

For questions, please call 479-347-2304 or email info@nwasexualassault.org.

Heartland Whole Health Institute Ballroom
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NWA Center for Sexual Assault
479-347-2304
taylor@nwasexualassault.org
https://www.nwasexualassault.org/
Heartland Whole Health Institute Ballroom
850 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-397-3806
https://www.heartlandwholehealth.org/events/