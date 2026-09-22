Upcycled Garments & Treasures @ fiber fest
Upcycled Garments & Treasures @ fiber fest
Instructor Marilyn Myatt will demonstrate the art of upcycling clothing. She will provide ideas for you to begin embellishing and creating your own accessories and suggest where you may procure supplies.
Make & Take: Marilyn will provide a 6" square sample for you to embellish with a choice of patches, lace, beading, doilies and threads, all included.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org