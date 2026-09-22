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Upcycled Garments & Treasures @ fiber fest

Upcycled Garments & Treasures @ fiber fest

Instructor Marilyn Myatt will demonstrate the art of upcycling clothing. She will provide ideas for you to begin embellishing and creating your own accessories and suggest where you may procure supplies.

Make & Take: Marilyn will provide a 6" square sample for you to embellish with a choice of patches, lace, beading, doilies and threads, all included.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org