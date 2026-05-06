Urban Sketching: Downtown Rogers
Urban Sketching: Downtown Rogers
Join us for a relaxed morning of sketching in downtown Rogers.
Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the Rogers Historical Museum, then spend time sketching in and around the museum and historic downtown. The morning ends with a casual “throwdown” to share sketches.
No experience needed—just bring your sketchbook and materials. All ages welcome.
This event is part of a new summer urban sketching series in Bentonville and Rogers (FB: @BentonvilleRogersSketchers)
Free and open to the public. No registration required.
Rogers Historical Museum - Key Wing Education Center
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rogers Historical Museum
(479) 621-1154
museum@rogersar.gov
Rogers Historical Museum - Key Wing Education Center
322 S. 2nd StreetRogers, Arkansas 72756