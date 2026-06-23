VA 250th, 100 yr time capsule, VA open-house event

Mark your calendars for VHSO’s Summer VetFest, 250th USA Anniversary and Time Capsule Burial:

Date: July 2, 2026

Location: VHSO, Outside Building 1, by the Avenue of Flags

VetFest Hours: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

This open-house event will have live music, food, games on the beautiful VHSO campus. Discover the wide range of programs and services specially designed for Veterans. Staff member will be available to answer any questions you may have.

Don’t Miss a Historic Moment:

Arrive early at 10:00 AM for the VHSO Time Capsule Burial! We’re making history by preserving records, memories and the spirit of today’s Veteran healthcare for future generations to uncover 100 years from now. Bring your friends, share the news and be a part of our story.

Come see what VHSO offers and join us as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look foward to the future. We can't wait to see you there!