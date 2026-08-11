Van Cliburn Concert: Janice Carissa

Immerse yourself in an evening of vivid performance with the second installment of the 2026 Van Cliburn Concert Series, featuring talented pianist and Salon de Virtuosi winner Janice Carissa. This evening, you’ll escape into the passion and storytelling of Carissa’s musical artistry.

This initial installment of the 2026 concert series brings some of the most iconic works of the classical world to Bentonville for a virtuoso performance. Set against the beauty of the Great Hall and the museum’s natural setting, this concert is not one to miss. We hope to see you there.

Tickets are $45 ($36/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today. Students and teacher tickets are FREE thanks to the Mary Ann Greenwood Student Ticket Fund.