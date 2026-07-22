Volunteer Training: Educational Field Trips

If you're looking for a fun and rewarding way to share your passion for plants and nature, join us for our Fall 2026 Field Trip Training! Help inspire the next generation by leading engaging outdoor learning experiences for local students.

We'll kick things off indoors with interactive demonstrations of each learning station you'll lead during our field trips. Then, we'll head outside for a condensed guided field trip experience, giving you a chance to see the program in action and experience how each stop connects to create a fun, engaging day for students.

