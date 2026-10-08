© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter Confidence Workshop

Screenshot

Voter Confidence Workshop

Are you a new voter or need to refresh your understanding of the voting process? Our workshop will give you the tools to be a confident voter! We will help you plan your vote by showing you how to research candidates and issues, explain voting laws and your rights as a voter. Dr. Gail Choate of https://www.arkaction.net/ will walk you through and prepare you to be an informed, confident voter. All are welcome! This is a non partisan event,

Fort Smith Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arkansas Civic Action Network
https://www.arkaction.net/
Fort Smith Library
3201 Rogers Avenue
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903