Voter Confidence Workshop

Are you a new voter or need to refresh your understanding of the voting process? Our workshop will give you the tools to be a confident voter! We will help you plan your vote by showing you how to research candidates and issues, explain voting laws and your rights as a voter. Dr. Gail Choate of https://www.arkaction.net/ will walk you through and prepare you to be an informed, confident voter. All are welcome! This is a non partisan event,