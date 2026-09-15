Join us for the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's® - Northwest Arkansas on October 17 at Razorback Gardens - University of Arkansas, 1335 W Carlson Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

On Walk Day, registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Event Ceremony at 10 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For further details, contact Ian Shuttleworth at 501.265.0027 ext. 8361 or at iashuttleworth@alz.org.

