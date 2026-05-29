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Watercolor After The Masters

Watercolor After The Masters

Learn more about Art history, while enjoying watercolor painting techniques. Beginners welcome!

Using principles learned from the Fundamentals, Figure/Head, and Painting classes, we’ll apply our knowledge and skills to Great Master artworks. We’ll learn watercolor basics (wet on wet, wet on dry, color mixing). Each week we’ll look at various artists such as Rubens, Rembrandt, Winslow Homer and more. From each, we’ll cover the human figure, landscapes, and abstracts.

Course Outline

Week 1: Overview/ Review, Wet on Wet, Wet on Dry/Damp, Water Control, Brushes

Week 2: Simple Volumes, Visualizing simple masses, Value

Week 3: Monochrome, Using Black and Earth-tones

Week 4: Warm and Cools

Week 5: Color, Working with Primaries, Color Mixing

Week 6: Color (Cont.) Long-Form Master Study, Applying our skills to a single study

Suggested Reading:

1) Figure Drawing For Artists by Steve Huston

2) Drawing Lessons from the Great Masters & Master Class In Figure Drawing by Robert Beverly Hale

3) The Watercolor Book by David Dewey

All Supplies and Materials provided- Adults 18+

Community Creative Center
245
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
www.communitycreativecenter.org

Artist Group Info

Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
instagram.com/marcus_stuart
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring Street
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
www.https://communitycreativecenter.org/