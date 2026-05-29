Watercolor After The Masters

Learn more about Art history, while enjoying watercolor painting techniques. Beginners welcome!

Using principles learned from the Fundamentals, Figure/Head, and Painting classes, we’ll apply our knowledge and skills to Great Master artworks. We’ll learn watercolor basics (wet on wet, wet on dry, color mixing). Each week we’ll look at various artists such as Rubens, Rembrandt, Winslow Homer and more. From each, we’ll cover the human figure, landscapes, and abstracts.

Course Outline

Week 1: Overview/ Review, Wet on Wet, Wet on Dry/Damp, Water Control, Brushes

Week 2: Simple Volumes, Visualizing simple masses, Value

Week 3: Monochrome, Using Black and Earth-tones

Week 4: Warm and Cools

Week 5: Color, Working with Primaries, Color Mixing

Week 6: Color (Cont.) Long-Form Master Study, Applying our skills to a single study

Suggested Reading:

1) Figure Drawing For Artists by Steve Huston

2) Drawing Lessons from the Great Masters & Master Class In Figure Drawing by Robert Beverly Hale

3) The Watercolor Book by David Dewey

All Supplies and Materials provided- Adults 18+