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Watercolors in the Spring Garden

Watercolors in the Spring Garden

Watercolors in the Spring Garden, May 9, 11:30 AM – 1 PM at the Rogers Historical Museum Key Wing, 322 S. 2nd Street, Rogers. Materials provided, no registration required. Presented by Benton County Master Gardeners. Co-sponsored by the Rogers Historical Museum.

KUAF Radio Script
The Benton County Master Gardeners invite you to Watercolors in the Spring Garden, a free painting session happening Saturday, May ninth at the Rogers Historical Museum Key Wing, 322 S. 2nd Street, Rogers, AR
.
Materials are provided for this relaxed watercolor session at 11:30. No experience is needed.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
For details, visit the Rogers Historical Museum website or follow Benton County Master Gardeners on Facebook.

Rogers Historical Museum - Key Wing Education Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Benton County Master Gardeners
(479) 271-1060
benton-bentonville@uada.edu
https://www.bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home
Rogers Historical Museum - Key Wing Education Center
322 S. 2nd Street
Rogers, Arkansas 72756