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Workshop | Life Drawing

Workshop | Life Drawing

Practice observation, expression, and drawing techniques in this life drawing workshop.

Participants will work from a live model while exploring form, proportion, gesture, and the fundamentals of capturing the human figure. Designed for artists of all experience levels, this class provides a supportive environment to build skills, experiment, and develop confidence through the practice of drawing.

Tickets are $75 ($55/members and students). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today. Buy all SIX classes at once for $300 ($250 for members).*

Ages 18+. This class features a nude model.

*To receive the discount, add this workshop to your cart, then select the other five workshops.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$75 ($55/members &amp; students)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/