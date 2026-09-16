Workshop | Life Drawing

Practice observation, expression, and drawing techniques in this life drawing workshop.

Participants will work from a live model while exploring form, proportion, gesture, and the fundamentals of capturing the human figure. Designed for artists of all experience levels, this class provides a supportive environment to build skills, experiment, and develop confidence through the practice of drawing.

Tickets are $75 ($55/members and students). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today. Buy all SIX classes at once for $300 ($250 for members).*

Ages 18+. This class features a nude model.

*To receive the discount, add this workshop to your cart, then select the other five workshops.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.