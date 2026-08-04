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Yoga with Movement Driven Life

Yoga with Movement Driven Life

Unroll your mat and find your flow alongside an adoptable pet! 🐾 Enjoy a special edition of Yoga with Movement Driven Life at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center. This small-group class offers the perfect mix of mindfulness, gentle movement, and cuddly company. You’ll leave feeling relaxed, refreshed, and surrounded by furry friend! Feel free to bring your own yoga mat, or use one provided. The class is free, but registration is required. Space is very limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early!
Location: Best Friends Pet Resource Center

2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Movement Driven Life
(479) 974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://save.bestfriends.org/yoga-with-movement-driven-life?_gl=1*1wc8due*_gcl_au*NTUyNTE2NzQ2LjE3Nzk5MjY3MjU.*_ga*MTMyNzI0MjgyNi4xNzM5MzMzMDc2*_ga_JDV4SZ13C8*czE3ODU4ODY5NTkkbzIwMyRnMSR0MTc4NTg4NzA5MiRqNjAkbDAkaDA.
2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas