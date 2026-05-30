Unroll your mat and find your flow alongside an adoptable pet! 🐾 Enjoy a special edition of Yoga with Movement Driven Life at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

This small-group class offers the perfect mix of mindfulness, gentle movement, and cuddly company. You’ll leave feeling relaxed, refreshed, and surrounded by furry friend! Feel free to bring your own yoga mat, or use one provided.

🌿 The class is free, but registration is required. Space is very limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early!

Come stretch, breathe, and connect—with yourself, the community, and our adoptable pets.