You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play ball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and find the joys of friendship.
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com
Verser Theater at Ouachita Baptist University
$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ouachita Baptist University's Theatre Department
8702455555
fineartsadministrator@obu.edu
Verser Theater at Ouachita Baptist University
410 Ouachita StArkadelphia , Arkansas 71998
fineartsadministrator@obu.edu