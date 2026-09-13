© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play ball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and find the joys of friendship.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Verser Theater at Ouachita Baptist University
$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ouachita Baptist University's Theatre Department
8702455555
fineartsadministrator@obu.edu
Verser Theater at Ouachita Baptist University
410 Ouachita St
Arkadelphia , Arkansas 71998
fineartsadministrator@obu.edu
https://obu.edu/boxoffice/