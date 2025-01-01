Congress is on the verge of eliminating public media funding. Here's how you can help.

Dear KUAF listeners and supporters,

As your public radio station, we believe in keeping you informed about developments that could affect our operations. I wanted to keep you updated about a significant legislative development that threatens funding for KUAF Public Radio and public media across the country.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote very soon on a bill that could rescind years of funding for public media stations like KUAF. We're committed to transparency about factors that influence our programming and services, so I want to share what this could mean for our station

What's happening right now:

﻿The U.S. Senate is expected to vote this upcoming week on H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which was passed by the House on June 21.

The bill would claw back $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds local public media stations like KUAF, as well as institutions like NPR and PBS.

This will result in an immediate and permanent loss of critical funding and services for KUAF. In the interest of transparency about potential operational changes, we would then need to launch emergency fundraising efforts to replace these vital funds.

Congress has a deadline of July 18 to pass the rescissions package for those funding cuts to take effect. Only a simple majority is needed for it to pass the Senate.

What could happen:

Potential scenarios for H.R. 4 currently include:

A vote in the Senate on the bill as-is. Just 50 senators are needed to pass the measure, with the vice president acting as a tie-breaker.

Revisions to the bill, which would send the bill back to the U.S. House. If the House accepts the revisions, a simple majority would be required for it to pass.

Once Congress approves the bill, it would go to the president's desk to sign into law.

The most unlikely scenario is that the Senate would allow the clock to run out, and the rescissions package would expire.

Some senators have signaled a desire to make modifications to the bill, while others support the cuts. As it stands now, the bill would disproportionately affect rural stations — but all stations would feel an immediate financial impact.

The debate has highlighted the critical role public broadcasters play in emergencies and local news coverage. Recent natural disasters have demonstrated how essential these stations are for disseminating emergency alerts and information to residents when they need it most.

Every single vote counts. The rescission package only needs 51 votes in the U.S. Senate to pass — and Vice President J.D. Vance is able to act as a tiebreaker.

There is still an opportunity to protect KUAF, but time is running out.

What can you do right now?

Part of our mission is civic education, including how legislation affects public media. For those who wish to engage with this issue, here are ways to learn more and participate in the democratic process:

1. Speak up via Protect My Public Media, the nonprofit public media advocacy organization.

2. Spread the word. Forward this email or share this information with someone who values local news, storytelling, music and community.

3. Stay informed by signing up our daily emails so you never miss an update. You can do that by clicking here.

4. Support KUAF directly by making a donation to help ensure our continued operations.

And if you're already a contributing listener that is financially supporting KUAF, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.

The next few days represent a significant legislative moment. As part of our commitment to transparency and civic education, we wanted to ensure you have this information about factors that could affect your public radio station.

Thank you for standing with KUAF Public Radio.

Clint Schaff

General Manager

KUAF Public Radio

