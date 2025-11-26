Nominate your favorite nonprofit for KUAF’s Giving Tuesday giveaway!

KUAF Public Radio is celebrating Giving Tuesday with a special community-focused giveaway, designed to amplify the nonprofit organizations making a difference across the region. On December 2nd, listeners are invited to nominate a nonprofit organization for the chance to receive $1,000 underwriting package from KUAF, with the winning organization announced on Ozarks at Large on December 4.

Listeners can nominate a nonprofit by:



Newsletter Nomination: Submit a nomination through the KUAF email newsletter on December 2.

Submit a nomination through the KUAF email newsletter on December 2. Donation Entry: Make a Giving Tuesday contribution of any size to KUAF at kuaf.com/donateand nominate.

Make a Giving Tuesday contribution of any size to KUAF at kuaf.com/donateand nominate. Social Media Comment: Comment on KUAF’s Giving Tuesday post on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, or LinkedIn, sharing the non-profit you’d like to nominate. Each method counts as an individual entry in the giveaway.

"This Giving Tuesday is about giving local nonprofits a megaphone to reach our community," said Clint Schaff, KUAF General Manager. "We're inviting listeners to nominate an organization doing work they believe in, and one will receive professionally produced underwriting spots heard by thousands of engaged listeners every week. Your nomination could change everything for them."

The lucky nonprofit will be selected at random from all eligible entries on Wednesday, December 3, and announced on Thursday, December 4, during the broadcast of Ozarks at Large. The nominating listener and nominated nonprofit will also be contacted directly by the KUAF staff.

Part of KUAF's Season of Giving

The nonprofit underwriting nomination opportunity is part of KUAF's Season of Giving, a holiday season series of community initiatives in November and December.

KUAF's annual Giving Tree Drive, which runs November 24–December 19, benefits 7hills Homeless Center with donations of food, winter clothing, and necessities accepted at the station weekdays during business hours.

Details at kuaf.com/givingtree. The station is also promoting food bank donation efforts across its listening area through daily Community Spotlights.

On December 9, KUAF will host a supporter open house during the year-end fundraiser week (December 8-12). The open house provides listeners an opportunity to visit the station, donate to 7hills, and support public radio.

Important Dates



Press Release: November 25, 2025

Giving Tuesday Entry Day: December 2, 2025

SelectionDrawn: December 3, 2025

Recipient Announced: December 4, 2025, on Ozarks at Large

How to Enter



Participate through the KUAF Newsletter on December 2. Subscribeatkuaf.com/newsletter.

Donate at kuaf.com/donate on December 2 and nominate your nonprofit in the comment field.

on December 2 and nominate your nonprofit in the comment field. Comment on KUAF’s Giving Tuesday social media posts on December 2.

No purchase or donation necessary to enter.Voids where prohibited. KUAF reserves the right to modify contest rules, select recipients, and make final determinations regarding eligibility at its sole discretion. By entering, participants agree to release KUAF Public Radio, the University of Arkansas, and their employees from any liability related to participation or prize fulfillment. Details and guidelines will be available on KUAF's social channels and website.

Details and guidelines will be available on KUAF’s social channels and website.

CONTACTS

KUAF Public Radio

1 University of Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR 72701

info@kuaf.com

479-575-4111

Lisa Ault

Membership Director

ault@uark.edu

479-575-5334