Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a free film screening & community conversation July 24!

Join or Die Film Screening & Community Conversation 🎬

Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a Join or Die Film Screening & Community Conversation happening at Backroom Art Lounge & Social Club on July 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM! Get ready for a night of community magic as we come together to enjoy free popcorn & pizza and watch a thought-provoking film, followed by an engaging circle discussion with the community.

Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a film screening and community conversation! We’re showcasing the thought-provoking documentary "Join or Die", exploring civic engagement, connection and what it means to build stronger communities. Enjoy free popcorn and pizza while you watch, then stay for an interactive community circle conversation where your voice matters.

📍 Location: Backroom Art Lounge & Social Club, Fayetteville, AR
🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
🎬 Film: Join or Die
💬 Community Discussion to Follow
🍕 Free Popcorn & Pizza Provided

This is more than just a movie night — it’s a chance to connect, reflect, and grow as a community.

Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club — and why the fate of America depends on it. In this feature documentary, follow the half-century story of America's civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam, whose groundbreaking "Bowling Alone" research into America's decades-long decline in community connections could hold the answers to our democracy's present crisis.

