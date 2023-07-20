© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Much music for next seven days

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days features a variety of blues, rock, country, funk and even jazz to see and hear throughout the region.

Thr. Jul. 20

Fri. Jul. 21

Sat.Jul. 22

Sun. Jul. 23

Mon. Jul. 24

  • School of Rock Allstars at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Jul. 25

Wed. Jul. 26

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr. Jul. 27

