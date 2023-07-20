Much music for next seven days
The next seven days features a variety of blues, rock, country, funk and even jazz to see and hear throughout the region.
Thr. Jul. 20
- Lou Connolly, Eric Withans, Meredith Kimbrough and Dana Louise at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Church Street at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $150, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jul. 21
- Isayah's All-Stars Allman Brothers Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18.00, 9 p.m.
- Gone Country at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- The 1-oz Jig at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jack Offs, The Phlegms, Gardensnakes at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Reeves Brothers at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- MK Ultra at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Lightin Malcolm at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Patti Steel Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Arkansas MusicWorks Brass Band at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Samantha Fish at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
Sat.Jul. 22
- Dirt Mother, Crankbait, TakeRest, Angel Flesh, HeldTight, Chest Hollow, Hoss at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $7 at door, 7 p.m.
- Jess Harp, John Charles, Olympics at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Mildenhall at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Stylees at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- The Creek Rocks at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Jul. 23
- Gabe Lee, Thomas Osorba, Caleb Caudle at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.
- The Irie Lions at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Jul. 24
- School of Rock Allstars at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Jul. 25
- Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby, Evan Honer at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
Wed. Jul. 26
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr. Jul. 27
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Slumbering Sun, Dirtmother, Stash Hag at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Carver Commodore at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.