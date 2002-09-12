© 2022 KUAF
NPR Music News

Musician and actor Steve Van Zandt

Fresh Air
Published September 12, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Musician and actor Steve Van Zandt. He is the guitarist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. He's also recorded solo and has produced a number of records for other bands. He plays hitman Silvio Dante in the hit HBO series The Sopranos. His syndicated radio show, Hard Rock Cafe Presents Little Steven's Underground Garage plays Sunday nights on a number of classic rock stations across the United States. This interview first aired June 27, 2002.

NPR Music News