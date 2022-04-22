Feid: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
From the line up of traditional Colombian instruments to the card playing interlude, every second of Feid's Medellín, Colombia pool hall performance invokes the feeling of charlando and cantando, chatting and singing, with friends.
Seamlessly anchoring all five tracks with a bass-emulating acoustic guitar and cajón-driven dembow, the new guard reggaeton royal brings unique instrumentation and culturally significant visuals to this Tiny Desk (home) concert for a deeply authentic portrait of a star on the rise baring a sonic piece of his soul to the world.
Flexing his multi-instrumentalist background, Feid brings in a new instrument for each arrangement of his hit tracks to represent the five different regions of Colombia in a comprehensive homage to his home. He opens with su propio region, using a tiple guitar from the Andean region on "JORDAN IV." Moving to the Llanos, his band breaks out a harp for a beautiful rendition of "TE MATA." He pulls in a tambor alegre on "VACAXIONES" to represent cumbia from the Caribbean region. Pausing for quick brindis, taking a shot, he closes out the show with two heartfelt numbers: First, an accordion-backed, vallenato version of "AMOR DE MI VIDA" for the Atlantic coastal region, and then a final pivot to the Pacific coastal region he mixes in a marimba de chonta on "SI TÚ SUPIERAS," before leaving the hall and riding off on a motorcycle.
The Colombian artist utilizes his full 15-minute set to depict an artistic and intentional musical image of his home and its rich sonic diversity, bringing the people, place and spirit behind a global genre center stage.
