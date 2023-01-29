Bia Ferreira: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Bia Ferreira is a Brazilian singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and activist. Her music, which she defines as "MMP — Música de Mulher Preta," discusses topics such as feminism, anti-racism and homophobia. She makes music that harnesses a combination of funky beats, reggae and soulful ballad grooves while lyrically pushing her listeners toward the discomfort that generates "movemente," or action. Her lyrics have been described as "escrevivência," a term Conceição Evaristo uses to "tell our stories from our perspectives." It represents the subjectivity of a Black woman in Brazilian society.

SET LIST

"Antes De Ir"

"De Dentro do Ap"

"Levante a Bandeira do Amor"

"Aquela Moça"

"A Conta Vai Chegar/Cota Não É Esmola"

MUSICIANS

Bia Ferreira: vocals, guitar

Maurilio Santiago dos Santos Nascimento "Pé Beat": drums

Mariana Lima Valim: guitar

Erica Souza da Silva: bass

CREDITS

Producer: Zeferina Produções, Rafaella Bonatti

Audio: Dj Go Locadora, Renato Venom

Video: Quixó Produções

Direction and photography: Luan Cardoso

Photography: Camila Picolo

Gaffer: Marcela Katzin

Editor: Beatriz Dantas

Special thanks to Zeferina and Rafaella Bonatti, Erica Silva, Mari Lima, Pé Beat

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

