© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music News

Kimberly Akimbo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Josh Rogosin
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

The day before the 2023 Tony nominations were announced, the cast, band and composer of the musical Kimberly Akimbo climbed out of their bus and shuffled behind the Tiny Desk. That's no easy feat for nine cast members, four bandmates and a composer wielding a glockenspiel.

Kimberly Akimbo (with title character played by Broadway star Victoria Clark) is a coming-of-age story about a 16-year-old girl with a rare genetic disease, which causes her to age four times faster than normal. The show is funny, sad and uplifting all at once. It's a family affair with songs sung by Kimberly's aunt, parents, love interest and friends.

For the transfer to the Tiny Desk, composer Jeanine Tesori led the audience through a playlist of four standout musical numbers, making sure to shout out her collaborator, playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. After opening with Bonnie Milligan's Tony-nominated performance of "Better," Tesori asked her cast and band to introduce themselves. Justin Cooley, who plays Kimberly's first crush, could not make it to the Desk. The composer-turned-emcee used the opportunity to thank all understudies who work tirelessly to ensure that the show must go on — even at a desk in a Washington, D.C. office.

SET LIST

  • "Better"

  • "Anagram"

  • "Father Time"

  • "Great Adventure" 

    • CAST

  • Steven Boyer

  • Victoria Clark 

  • Miguel Gil

  • Olivia Elease Hardy 

  • Fernell Hogan

  • Michael Iskander

  • Alli Mauzey

  • Bonnie Milligan

  • Nina White 

    • MUSICIANS

  • Jeanine Tesori: composer, glockenspiel

  • Chris Fenwick: piano

  • Andrew Zinmeister: guitar, ukulele

  • Shannon Ford: percussion

  • Jeff Allen: upright bass

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Josh Rogosin

  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

  • Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Neil Tevault

  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis, Sofia Seidel

  • Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyouani

  • Production Assistant: Michael Zamora

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Maia Stern, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Music News
    Josh Rogosin
    Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at Marketplace Productions in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for New York Public Radio and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.
    See stories by Josh Rogosin