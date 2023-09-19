© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF everyday! Give now and choose from two 10-watt Wonder thank you gifts!

The 'El Tiny' takeover returns with next-level performances

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT

It's our third annual complete takeover of the Tiny Desk, and this year we're bringing you a whole array of "El Tiny" performances that represent this moment in Latin music. This year, our music is claiming space on the global stage in some unprecedented ways.

Artists from across Latin America are flexing Latin rhythms and blending storied instruments using new wave methods. This year's Mexican regional wave finds varied expression at the Tiny Desk with sad sirrieño DannyLux and pop star Becky G. The brand new "hija del rap" Dominican J Noa pays tribute to her ancestors, while the reina del trap herself, Puerto Rico's Ivy Queen, reigns at her Tiny Desk.

Con tanto orgullo y cariño, we present a collection of roots-driven, next-level performances that remind us of who we are, and catapult us to a place of authenticity in a world where "todo el mundo quiere ser Latino."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music News
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
See stories by Anamaria Artemisa Sayre