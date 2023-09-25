Usher will soon have Super Bowl halftime validation. But can he top Rihanna?

In the immortalized-by-meme words of Usher: Watch this.

Who is he?

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter has been making chart-topping hits for nearly 30 years, and has just been announced as the headline act at the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next year.

It's another achievement for the star who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and won 8 Grammys.

With a catalog full of bangers, Usher has been referred to as the "King of R&B" (though, when asked if he saw himself as such in an interview with The Shade Room, he deferred, saying, "I can't answer that. I'm a king of something, at least my sons.")

What's the big deal?

Being asked to perform at the Super Bowl has come to be seen as the ultimate form of mainstream validation and acceptance. "If nothing else, it's a massive, massive piece of validation for Usher himself," says NPR Music's Stephen Thompson.

In 2022, Usher performed a medley of hits as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. That video has more than 18 million views on YouTube and a moment from his performance, in which he motioned his open fingers over his eyes while he whispered "watch this," became a viral meme.

He'll have some big shoes to fill: Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show pulled in more than 120 million viewers. "He absolutely has the catalog," Thompson says. "I absolutely think he's up to the job of putting on a really good show that people talk about. Whether it sets records, obviously, remains to be seen."

Who were the last decade of half-time performers?

2023: Rihanna

Rihanna 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar 2021: The Weeknd

The Weeknd 2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, with Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, with Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz 2019: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott 2018: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake 2017: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga 2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars 2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott 2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers 2013: Beyoncé

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / Getty Images Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime Show.

What are people saying?

In a statement, Usher said: "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, also bigged up the booking, saying: "We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we're looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world's all-time greatest performers."

Of Usher's long-standing relevance in the music industry, Thompson said: "Part of it is just songcraft. Part of it is the quality of that voice ... He's been able to kind of move along with trends while also staying sort of timeless, and I think he has been very smart about seizing opportunities when they've presented themselves ... [For example] he is dropping his next album the day of his Super Bowl halftime performance."



