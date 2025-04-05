Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Scholars from around the country and beyond are in Fayetteville for the annual conference of the Celtic Studies Association of North America. For three days, there were discussions about the Celtic language, literature, history and society.