Oasis returns to Wembley Stadium

Arkansas officials announce the arrest of James Andrew McGann in connection with the double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and law enforcement detail the investigation and next steps.
Emily Tredaway, a longtime River Valley nonprofit advocate, is the new director of the Center for Nonprofits at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith. She shares how her personal story and professional experience shape her mission to support local organizations and future social workers.
Filmmaker Tony Toast discusses his debut feature "Americana," starring Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser, ahead of its national release and Arkansas premiere at Filmland 2025. Kody Ford of the Arkansas Cinema Society shares highlights from this year’s festival lineup.