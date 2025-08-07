Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
A film festival can be more than just screening movies. On today's show, we hear about the 5th annual Fort Smith International Film Festival, which celebrates not just art, but culture. We also hear about the 20th season of TheatreSquared with a quiz connected—barely—to each of the season’s productions. Plus, River Valley headlines from Michael Tilley.