Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Avanza Arkansas, a nonprofit empowering ALICE — asset-limited, income-constrained, employed — families across the state, joins Fayetteville’s Community Creative Center and the Mexican Consulate for their annual Día de los Muertos celebration Nov. 7.
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas continues its season Sunday afternoon at the Walton Arts Center with Celebration in Motion, a program led by guest conductor David Glover featuring works by William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery, and Beethoven.
More than 350 local artists, crafters, and small business owners will gather this Sunday for the semiannual NWA Makers Market at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Founder and woodworker Bo Dutton spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Grace Penry about how the pandemic-era Facebook group grew into one of the region’s largest creative communities.