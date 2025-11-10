© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

Inside Vibe's merger with Rolling Stone

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:54 AM CST

Vibe magazine is merging with Rolling Stone to help bolster its hip-hop coverage to include podcasts, long-form journalism and social media. The magazine was founded by Quincy Jones in 1992 at a time when few mainstream publications were covering the rise of hip-hop and R&B.

Mark Anthony Neal, a professor of African and African American studies at Duke University, joins us to discuss what this merger could mean for the future of Black cultural criticism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR Music News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content