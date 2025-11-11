Kris Davis Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

Pianist and composer Kris Davis makes music that is modal and rhythmic; it's avant-garde, but inviting. At the Tiny Desk, her trio turns her layered compositions into a mosaic of emotional expression.

The trio starts this riveting set with a short version of "Diatom Ribbons," a composition featuring prepared piano that Davis wrote for the free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor . Without a break, they transition right into a bright and tireless "Where Does That Tunnel Go" from 2010's Good Citizen. Its opening theme moves into a boundless duo between bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Johnathan Blake. Each interprets the melodic line with an exploratory sensibility that is energetic and thought provoking.

After performing its latest single, "Lost in Geneva," the set ends in a whirlwind with the title track from 2024's Run the Gauntlet. The tune charges forward with a funky groove, opening up the improvisation to several virtuosic solos to create an expansive sound adventure. These extraordinary musicians amp up the volume before settling back down to the song's memorable motif.

SET LIST

"Diatom Ribbons"

"Where Does That Tunnel Go"

"Lost in Geneva"

"Run the Gauntlet"

MUSICIANS

Kris Davis: piano

Robert Hurst: bass

Johnathan Blake: drums

