Band Lucius takes self-titled album on tour

On today's show, a student-led initiative to Keep Arkansas natural, and a partnership to remove barriers and challenges for US Pacific Island veterans. Also, a rundown of the latest headlines from the River Valley with Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics.
Residents near Wilson Park are working with city planners to create the Oak Grove Historic District. This proposed local historic district would add protections beyond the National Register designation that the area already holds. The petition-driven effort is now moving through Fayetteville’s approval process.