Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.
Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosts Kitty Bingo on Friday and a Pawliday Party on Saturday, featuring adoptable pets, crafts, treats and opportunities for the community to support animal welfare.
The Architect’s Newspaper names the University of Arkansas Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation its 2025 Project of the Year, recognizing the mass timber building’s design and research impact.