FORAGER: Tiny Desk Concert
This week, we celebrate the Tiny Desk Contest community with concerts by some of our favorite entrants over the years.
FORAGER's music takes the scenic route; it's witty and unpredictable, yet deceptively powerful and unable to fit into any specific genre. Wide-eyed and enamoured with the space, the Brooklyn-based band invited a host of friends and family to watch what feels like a homecoming show.
When I'm asked about what I look for in an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest, FORAGER is the band that I think about. All three of its Contest submissions have been featured on Top Shelf, the YouTube series that highlights our favorite entries, which means FORAGER has always been a strong contender. When we found out a few months ago that the band wouldn't return to the Contest because it had signed a record deal, we knew it was time to bring in FORAGER proper. Shyamala Ramakrishna and the crew perform two from the upcoming album, Even a Child Can Cover the Sun with a Finger, and a couple of older songs, including "Split Lip."
SET LIST
- "Pomeranian"
- "Leave a Little to the Imagination"
- "Edgewise"
- "Split Lip"
MUSICIANS
- Shyamala Ramakrishna: vocals
- Jack Broza: guitar
- Colum Enrique: drums
- Almog Sharvit: bass
- Kenyon Duncan: keys, background vocals
- Srinidhi Ramakrishna: background vocals
- Sarah Rossy: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producers: Bobby Carter, Elle Mannion
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
