Tiny Desk Radio: Fabiola Méndez, El Laberinto del Coco, Bad Bunny

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre celebrate the sounds of Puerto Rico and present a trio of artists from the island: Fabiola Méndez, maestra of Puerto Rico's national instrument; El Laberinto del Coco, the endlessly innovative bomba fusion collective; and Bad Bunny, the Grammy Award-winning megastar who brings his love for Puerto Rico to the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

Fabiola Méndez: Tiny Desk Concert

El Laberinto del Coco: Tiny Desk Concert

Bad Bunny: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR