© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one content creator's Dr. Pepper jingle grabbed the attention of the Internet — and brands

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Emily Kwong
Published February 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM CST

NPR's Mia Venkat explains what the internet was obsessed with this week: the jazzy jingles made by content creator Romeo.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Music News
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Related Content