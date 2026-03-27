Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
On today's show: "But Wait, There’s More," extended editions of stories from voices we’ve heard on our show recently. We don’t always have time to broadcast all of an interesting conversation, but today we do.