What does it sound like when you give every train in New York City an instrument?

The B line on the New York City subway is a tenor saxophone. The A is a jazz trombone. And the No. 3 train is an upright bass.

Joshua Wolk is a designer and engineer who assigned different instruments to every train in New York City, creating a small jazz combo that plays on an interactive website.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Wolk about what inspired him to do this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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