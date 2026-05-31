Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Daniel Ofman
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
The Arkansas Folklife Festival — a free, three-day celebration of the state's six cultural regions — comes to Riverfront Park in North Little Rock June 26-28, headlined by Bobby Rush and Lucinda Williams.