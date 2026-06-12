The Paradox: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

" The Paradox is in the business of bringing rock and roll back to the originators," lead singer Eric Dangerfield says after the band opens its high-energy set with "Get the Message." The breakthrough anthem made The Paradox the first all-Black band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Yet even amid the band's rapid rise, the members' playful spirit remains rooted in humble beginnings spent jamming in an Atlanta apartment.

Dangerfield, Christopher "Xelan" Bernard, Donald Bryant and Percy "PC3" Crews step behind the Desk with the humility and chemistry that helped propel them to national recognition. Their cranking set features fan favorites like the Travis Barker collab "Bender" and the unreleased "I Kinda Like That." Before closing with "Do Me Like That," Dangerfield gives a shout out to a past partner who once tried to hit him with a car. The crowd couldn't help but laugh, yet the story represents their knack for turning life's chaos into fuel for something bigger. That ability to find joy and humor in the mess makes The Paradox's brand of Black pop-punk feel both fresh and familiar.

SET LIST

"Get the Message"

"Bender"

"Good for Me"

"I Kinda Like That"

"Ms. Lauren"

"Do Me Like That"

MUSICIANS

Eric Dangerfield: vocals, guitar

Christopher "Xelan" Bernard: guitar, background vocals

Donald Bryant: bass, background vocals

Percy "PC3" Crews: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR