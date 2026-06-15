Snail Mail on her latest album, 'Ricochet'

A lot has changed for Lindsey Jordan, of Snail Mail, since the release of 2021's Valentine and this year's Ricochet.

From upending her songwriting and recording process to rethinking her approach to singing after surgery to remove vocal polyps, Jordan entered this album from a very different mindset, but the biggest shift may be in what she's writing about.

Jordan has always had a knack for making small moments feel enormous. So what happens when mortality, religion and the afterlife enter the picture? The results are profound and, like Snail Mail's earlier work, incredibly catchy.

We talk about all of that in our session, plus Snail Mail performs live in the studio.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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