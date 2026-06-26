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Keyon Harrold celebrates 100 years of Miles Davis at Carnegie Hall

NPR | By Sarah Geledi
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT
Trumpeter Keyon Harrold backstage before the Miles Davis centennial concert at Carnegie Hall.
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Trumpeter Keyon Harrold backstage before the Miles Davis centennial concert at Carnegie Hall.

Miles Davis would have turned 100 this year. To mark the occasion, trumpeter Keyon Harrold brought his band to Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall for a night of tribute and celebration. In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll feature a conversation about Davis between Harrold and Christian McBride, and listen to highlights from the concert at Carnegie Hall.

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Shedrick Mitchell
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Shedrick Mitchell
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Musicians: 

Keyon Harrold: trumpet, vocals; Shedrick Mitchell: piano, organ; Nir Felder: guitar; Burniss Travis: bass; Charles Haynes: drums; Bashiri Johnson: percussion

Setlist from Keyon Harrold and his group at Carnegie Hall:

  • Medley: Themes from Sketches of Spain (Joaquín Rodrigo, Gil Evans) / "So What" (Miles Davis) / "Bitches Brew" (Davis)
  • "'Round Midnight" (Thelonious Monk)
  • Medley: "Miles Ahead" (Davis, Evans); "Melancholy Aura" (Keyon Harrold); "Well Walk Now (Perseverance)" (Harrold)
  • "Blue In Green" (Davis, Bill Evans)
  • "Grounded" feat. J. Ivy (Harrold, Ivy)
  • "Find Your Peace" feat. Tiana Major9 (Harrold, Robert Glasper, Jean Baylor, Chris Dave, Common, Jahi Lake)

Credits: Host: Christian McBride; Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Concert Audio Engineering: Noriko Okabe, Duke Marcos and Corey Goldberg; Mix and Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director: Sonali Mehta.

Special thanks to Clive Gillinson, Anna Weber, Rachel Davis, Chad Zodrow and the entire team at Carnegie Hall.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Music News
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI's Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the "job of her dreams," producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
See stories by Sarah Geledi
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