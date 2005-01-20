'Hotel Rwanda's' Don Cheadle

Cheadle stars in the new film Hotel Rwanda playing a hotel manager who shelters over a 1,000 refugees from genocide. It's based on the true story of Paul Rusesabagina. Cheadle's other films include Devil in a Blue Dress, Boogie Nights, Ocean's Eleven, and Traffic.This interview was originally broadcast on April 6, 2004.
