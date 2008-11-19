Satire In Your Stocking With 'A Colbert Christmas'

Self-proclaimed "broadcasting legend" Stephen Colbert discusses his upcoming Comedy Central special, A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All. A take-off on the old holiday specials of yore, it will feature guests Toby Keith, Jon Stewart and Willie Nelson.

Colbert was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2006. He has received three Emmy awards for his work as a writer and faux correspondent on The Daily Show.

