Leonard Allan Cure, freed after a wrongful conviction, is shot dead in a traffic stop

Updated October 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Leonard Allan Cure spent more than 16 years imprisoned in Florida on a wrongful conviction, fighting relentlessly for his release before he was finally freed three years ago. On Monday, he was killed by a Georgia sheriff during a traffic stop on his way home from visiting his mother.

Cure, who was Black, was pulled over in Camden County near the Florida border by a sheriff's deputy at about 7:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The agency is conducting an independent probe into the fatal shooting by the officer.

In a statement, the GBI said that Cure got out of his car at the officer's request and that he initially "complied with the officer's commands until learning he was under arrest."

According to preliminary findings by the agency, an altercation ensued during which Cure was stunned with a Taser. Authorities say Cure assaulted the deputy, who stunned him again. The arresting deputy also used a baton to try to subdue the 53-year-old before firing his weapon, the GBI said.

The agency reported that the deputy was not injured in the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Larry Bruce, the public information officer for the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

In an email to NPR, Bruce said that Cure was stopped after being clocked on radar driving at 90 mph in a 70 mph zone and then accelerating to more than 100 mph.

Cure was being charged with speeding and reckless driving, Bruce said.

It is unclear if there is video footage of the shooting. The GBI did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2004, Cure was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and assault with a firearm, and sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Innocence Project of Florida, which worked on Cure's case, a jury found him guilty of robbing a Walgreens in Dania Beach, Fla., one year earlier, even though he had an alibi and there was no physical or forensic evidence tying him to the crime.

Cure appealed his conviction several times over the years, and in 2020 he was released from prison after the Broward State Attorney's Conviction Review Unit raised questions about how he was identified as a suspect and included in a lineup in the initial investigation. Authorities later dropped all charges against Cure, making him the first person exonerated by the unit.

The Innocence Project of Florida said in a statement that it was "devastated" by Cure's death. "We will do all we can to support Lenny's family and all who knew him and loved him."

Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and his team also expressed their condolences.

"The Leonard we knew was a smart, funny and kind person," they said in a statement. "After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible."

Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law awarding Cure $817,000 in compensation and offering an official apology on behalf of the state.

After his release, Cure reconnected with his family outside of Atlanta, the Innocence Project of Florida said.

Working a steady job, Cure was aspiring to go to college for music production and was in the process of purchasing his first home near Atlanta.

