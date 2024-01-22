Here's what happened in the NFL playoffs over the weekend — on and off the field

And then there were four.

The NFL playoffs charged ahead over the weekend, with eight teams vying to stay alive a bit longer as Super Bowl LVIII approaches next month.

On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens trounced the Houston Texans with a final score of 34-10.

The San Francisco 49ers bested the Green Bay Packers by a slim margin of 24-21, when 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored from six yards out to clinch a game-winning touchdown with just over one minute left on the clock.

A day later, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-23. The victory puts the Lions just one win away from their first ever Super Bowl appearance.

Also that day, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the Buffalo Bills 27-24, after Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

That match-up also produced a few memorable off-the-field moments.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce captured fans' attention when he made a heart gesture toward the stands after scoring a touchdown — which some suggested was in the direction of his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, who attended the game alongside members of Kelce's family.

Kelce's brother, Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was also seen cheering on his brother's squad with bare-chested gusto despite a game-time temperature in the low 20s.

What's next?

Now, four teams will face off in two championship games for the chance to play in this year's Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the Chiefs and the Ravens will clash in the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore will host the defending Super Bowl champs. Kickoff will be 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the NFC, the Lions will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The victors of those two match-ups will face each other in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Usher performing the halftime show.

