Team USA secures two Olympic medals in women's long jump

Team USA has secured two of the three medals in women’s long jumping, thanks to a gold-medal performance from Tara Davis-Woodhall and a bronze-winning one from Jasmine Moore.

This is Davis-Woodhall’s first-ever Olympic gold, and Moore’s first medal in the long jump. Moore also secured the bronze in the women’s triple jump on Saturday — Team USA's first-ever medal in the women's event. Their event dominance was a continuation of the United States’ longstanding high performance in track and field events.

“Is this real? Am I dreaming?,” Davis-Woodhall said after her winning performance. “Pinch me. I’m so stoked. I’ve gone through hell and back, faced everything you can imagine. When I found out that I was jumping at 8pm on 8th of August, I knew it was perfect."

Davis-Woodhall, who is married to fellow athlete Hunter Woodhall, who will compete in the Paralympics, has been open about her mental health struggles.

“I never let anything get me down. I tried so hard to just keep on being positive this year, keep on being motivated. That motivation turned into manifestation, and manifestation turned into reality, and the reality is I’m an Olympic gold medalist,” she said.

Moore, the bronze medalist, was also overjoyed by her medal-winning showing.

“I’m in shock. This is not what I pictured, but it’s so much better,” she said.

“Honestly, after the triple jump, not feeling the best, the qualification was a little tough. I was just tired the whole time. And my body just got better each and each day. I’m just so over the moon, so thankful.”

