Asheville residents awaiting federal relief rely on mutual aid to get by

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Theater is not always presented by professional actors. Sometimes, journalists step away from their keyboards and onto the stage. The annual Gridiron Show will be at The Medium in Springdale on Oct. 11 and 12. Each year, the show is written and acted by journalists who poke fun at current events and newsmakers. Ozarks at Large asked former newspaper editors Rusty Tuner and Charlie Alison to give us a preview.