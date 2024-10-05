Asheville residents awaiting federal relief rely on mutual aid to get by

Theater is not always presented by professional actors. Sometimes, journalists step away from their keyboards and onto the stage. The annual Gridiron Show will be at The Medium in Springdale on Oct. 11 and 12. Each year, the show is written and acted by journalists who poke fun at current events and newsmakers. Ozarks at Large asked former newspaper editors Rusty Tuner and Charlie Alison to give us a preview.

Listen • 12:25