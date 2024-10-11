A teacher recalls when his students schooled the Pentagon

This weekend, The Momentary will host KaniniFest. The festival runs from Friday afternoon through early Sunday evening, and in addition to the plays, there will be a Pacific Island dance workshop, West African drum and dance workshops, youth acting workshops and more. Moja Productions, led by Chris Chukweuke and Tenisi Davis, created the festival. They both came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
Today marks World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness around mental health and mobilize efforts to support it. One organization doing this work today and every day is Backline, a nonprofit geared to connect musicians, touring professionals, crew and their families with critical mental health resources and care.